Slideshows

Watch Collector

Burberry’s Latest Watch Move

Burberry’s many fans will probably enjoy the visual interest of the company’s new watch, the Britain, for its octagonal bezel, baton hands, and numeral typography. Serious watch collectors will remember how legendary designer Gerald Genta wielded these elements in some of the most memorable designs of the 20th century. Burberry creative director Christopher Bailey has […]

Clock
View More

Best of the Best

More of the Best of the Best 2017...

 

Most Popular

Latest Galleries