California
A Full-Floor Penthouse in West Hollywood Lists for $58 Million
The 7,000-square-foot residence comes with a 4,000-square-foot rooftop terrace.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Live in a Modern-Day Tree House in Northern California
Hidden among swaying wisteria, this home will take you on a Zen-filled journey—Buddha included.
4 Properties That Just Might Make You Want to Move to the West Coast
From waterfront estates to a redwood retreat, these properties showcase the best of the west.
Leave Your Heart in San Francisco (at One of These High-End Homes)
From swanky penthouse to historic homes, these residences will make you fall head over heels for San Francisco.
Sneak Peek: Downtown L.A.’s Newest Luxury Hotel is a Stunner
The team behind New York’s hotter-than-hot NoMad Hotel has landed on the West Coast.
A Northern California Escape Hidden Among the Redwoods Lists for $12.5 Million
The open-concept home flows freely from indoors to out of doors.
This $77.5 Million Holmby Hills Mansion Has Ties to Hollywood
The estate was owned by the late Paramount Pictures chairman and CEO Brad Grey.
This $15.9 Million Home Overlooks Downtown Los Angeles and the Hollywood Hills
The home has four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an infinity-edge swimming pool.
Wine and Dine Your Way Through Napa Valley at the Elegant Ink House Inn
One of the valley’s most historic properties has been transformed into a chic four-bedroom hideaway.
Best of the Best