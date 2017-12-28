Cannes Yachting Festival
The 12 Best Motor Yachts from the Cannes and Monaco Yacht Shows
This year’s yacht launches in Cannes and Monaco were not only the most numerous in a decade, but they also had some of the most exciting designs ever.
The Reinvented Ferretti Looks Ahead with Its New 920 Yacht
Ferretti Yachts’ new 920 is fast, good-looking, and modern—and a sign of how far the Italian builder has come in the last few years.
Muscular New MCY 96 Making the Rounds at Yacht Shows
Monte Carlo Yachts’ stylish new 96 model makes the rounds at this season’s European boat shows.
Three Canados Yachts Launched in Cannes
The Canados shipyard based outside Rome launched three different but equally stunning yachts at the Cannes Yachting Festival.
This Frauscher Day Boat Is a Piece of Floating Art
Launched at the Cannes Yachting Festival, Frauscher’s new 858 Fantom Air is one of the most beautiful, fun, and edgy day cruisers on the water.
Otam Steps Up to the Superyacht Plate in Cannes
The sleek 100 HT superyacht is a low-riding beauty that stays true to Otam’s performance roots.
New Arcadia Yachts Designs Unveiled in Cannes
At the Cannes Yachting Festival, Arcadia Yachts announces breakthrough concepts for a bigger Sherpa and a new 154-foot superyacht that will soon become reality.
Ferretti Group Kicks Off Cannes with Duran Duran
The Ferretti Group showed off its 25-yacht fleet in style at a private Duran Duran concert in Monte Carlo.
The Super-Cool Superfly GT 42 Superboat to Debut in Cannes
The Superfly GT 42 is a designer’s dreamboat, all the way from the glassed-in aft stateroom to the sci-fi helm station.
