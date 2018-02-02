Car of the Year
Out of Sight: Could You Identify a Car by Touch Alone?
Robb Report editors don blindfolds and try to name Car of the Year marques by feel.
Judging Luxury: Behind the Wheel at the Car of the Year [Video]
Judges at the definitive luxury car competition, in their own words.
Mercedes-AMG S65: The No. 9 Car of the Year
“This car is the benchmark for luxury and comfort on the road. They didn’t leave anything out!” —Philip Tessier
Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster: The No. 5 Car of the Year
“This car executes the GT concept perfectly.” —Gary Spratling
Lexus LC500 at Robb Report Car of the Year [Video]
This grand-touring coupe with aggressive styling earned 11th place at this year’s competition.
Bentley Continental Supersports: The No. 6 Car of the Year
“Bentley has bridged the gap between a luxury sedan and a performance sports car, appealing to an entirely different audience.” —Randy Nichols
BMW M760Li xDrive: The No. 7 Car of the Year
“It may be whale sized, but it’s a killer whale.” —Roy Arnold
Ferrari GTC4Lusso: The No. 8 Car of the Year
“All it needs is a ski rack—incredible handling wrapped in luxury.” —Michael Ingram
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio: The No. 10 Car of the Year
“The first car I’ve driven all day that has truly blown me away.” —Ed Kinney
