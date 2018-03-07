Slideshows
Wagner Eleuteri on 3 Jewelry Designers You Should Start Collecting
The third-generation jewelry specialist expounds on the pieces that will endure.
The Cartier Tiara That Was Rescued from the Lusitania
Read the incredible story of how the tiara was rescued from the sinking ocean liner in 1915.
5 New Women’s Timepieces That Are More Than Just a Pretty Face
When high jewelry collides with high watchmaking, it can result in some truly exceptional creations.
11 Golden Globes Jewelry Looks We Loved
These 11 gorgeous looks brought extra glamour to the night’s all-black dress code.
Juste un Clou: Everyone’s Favorite Cartier Design
Cartier transformed the ordinary nail into a stylish and coveted jewelry design.
Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in December 2017
From a triple calendar watch to a vintage Cartier cactus to boats, cars, and planes, here’s a roundup of what our editors loved this month.
Cartier Previews New Crash and Baignoire Women’s Watches Ahead of SIHH
The famed jewelry brand returns to iconic shapes with its new women’s offerings.
Cartier Amps Up their Mysterious Watches
With two new Rotonde De Cartier Mysterious Watches coming in 2018, Cartier continue to cement themselves as the go-to brand for horological mystery.
The Fascinating History Behind Cartier’s Famous Feline Design
We seek out the secrets of La Panthère, Cartier’s most celebrated cat.
