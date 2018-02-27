Challenger
A Q and A with the Designer behind the LXi Cabin Collection, Flexjet’s New Artisanal Aircraft Interiors
The fractional-ownership company offers a series of unique cabin designs.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
XOJet Partners with Pinehurst Golf Resort
Members of the on-demand charter company’s Access Solutions program now receive special benefits at the legendary golf resort.
A Chat with Flexjet’s Chairman and Chief Executive
Future plans and strategies for the ever-growing private aviation company.
The Sky’s the Limit for New Private-Jet Interiors
The good life is getting better as new technologies are elevating the comforts and conveniences of private travel.
Test Flight: Bombardier Challenger 650
A recent media flight from Los Angeles to Las Vegas and back revealed the Challenger 650’s large cabin, ample amenities, wireless connectivity, and comfortable ride.
A Bonus for Viper and Hellcat Buyers: Lessons at the Bondurant Racing School
The SRT Experience shows you how to get the most out of your new high-performance Dodge model…
Top 10 Hottest Collector Cars of the Summer
The most iconic modern classics to hit the road with this summer…
The Nine Best Business Jets in Operation Today
Robb Report’s Private Aviation Advisory Board members choose the top aircraft in each class…
Best of the Best 2016: Business Jets | Super Midsize: Bombardier Challenger 350
Compared to its predecessor—the Challenger 300—this jet features improved avionics and powerful engines…
Best of the Best