Slideshows

Almaviva 2006 Red Wine Chile

This partnership, formed in 1997, brings together two of the wine industry’s greatest names: Baron Philippe de Rothschild and Viña Concha y Toro. Bordeaux varietals and Chilean terroir—along with decades of unrivaled expertise—lend Almaviva’s wines their astounding structure. This particular red tends to age indefinitely and reveals nuances of tobacco, cedar, red currant, and graphite.

