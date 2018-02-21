Slideshows
Checking In: Hong Kong’s Stylish Murray Hotel
An urban sanctuary rises in the swanky Central district.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
The Top 7 Cities to Visit in 2018
The capitals of culture, hubs of haute couture, and centers of sophistication to see this year.
Shanghai Style: 4 A-List Locals Share Their Favorite City Spots
Where to eat, drink, sleep, and shop in China’s singular city of the future.
The Robb Report Luxury Guide to Shanghai
What to do, where to stay, and what to buy in China’s ever-expanding financial capital.
Sneak Peek: The New Anandi Hotel and Spa Shanghai Is Set to Be a Playground for Wellness Seekers
A first of its kind in China, every aspect of this luxe new hotel has been designed with well-being in mind.
Deer Jet Tests Private Jet Flights to Antarctica
China-based Deer Jet plans to bring business jet travel to Antarctica.
A Taste for Luxury in China Is Causing a Ham Shortage in Spain
Demand for jamón ibérico is outpacing supply.
First Look: Shanghai’s Most Exciting New Hotels
The electrifying Chinese metropolis is in the middle of a luxury hotel boom.
Bulgari Brings its Signature Brand of Italian Opulence to Beijing
The latest Bulgari Hotel outpost has just opened along the banks of the city’s Liangma River.
Best of the Best