Chocolate
What Your Valentine Really Wants Is This Over-the-Top $1,000 Dessert
There’s a surprise inside that chocolate sphere.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
The World May Run Out of Chocolate by 2050
Intrepid scientists are trying to make sure that the chocapocalypse doesn’t happen.
Belgium Makes the Best Chocolates in the World—Here Are the Best Places to Buy Them
With Belgium’s long tradition of making pralines and truffles, the quality and creativity of its chocolatiers is unsurpassed.
8 Delicious Gifts for Food Lovers
Coffee to cookware, these selections are for those who love to eat and cook.
Culinary Gift Sets for the Gourmand in Your Life
Give the gift of deliciousness by ordering a gourmet package from one of America’s finest purveyors of cheese, chocolates, and more.
Millennial Pink Chocolate Now Exists
This isn’t just chocolate with food coloring; it’s a whole new class of chocolate that joins dark, milk, and white.
Best of the Best