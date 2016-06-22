Slideshows

Cars

What a Concept!

When Joe Bortz was 8 years old, his father bought him a bicycle. This was no ordinary bicycle; it was a newspaper-delivery model—one with a smaller front wheel, which was necessary to accommodate a large frame-mounted basket just below the handlebars. Whether or not the bike was the elder Bortz’s idea of a subtle hint […]

Cars

Car of the Year 2014: SRT Viper GTS

Snake Bit The fifth-generation Viper, the flagship of Chrysler’s Street & Racing Technology (SRT) division, represents three years of reengineering by Ralph Gilles and his team to create a track tyrant that looks as though it was styled in a wind tunnel. As our judges discovered, even in its more refined GTS form, the Viper […]

Cars

Chrysler 300 SRT8 Sedan BOB 2012

Cars

Best of the Best 2012: Sedans: Chrysler 300 SRT8

Chrysler’s dark and serious television commercials convey the message that the brand’s 300 sedan is imported from Detroit. Drive the Chrysler 300 SRT8 (www.chrysler.com) and you will understand what narrator Joe Mantegna is getting at. This high-performance version of the mainstream 300C borrows noticeably from the Europeans. Its high-end technology and performance is definitely Teutonic, […]

Cars

Car of the Year 2005 Chrysler 300C

The Chrysler 300, as proven by multiple sightings of black, white, and blue variants on the roads of Napa Valley, cannot claim exclusivity as one of its trademarks. While only several dozen fortunate owners will pocket the keys to the convertible version of the Lamborghini Murciélago each year, thousands of drivers have already acquired the […]

Cars

Autos: Adding Fuel to the Crossfire

Despite valiant efforts throughout the 1950s and ’60s, Chrysler failed to capture the premium cachet of Cadillac and Lincoln. However, Chrysler did have the high-output Hemi engine, which gave its Letter Series cars a level of performance that neither Cadillac nor Lincoln attempted to duplicate. Chrysler continues this practice of dropping powerful motors into handsome […]

