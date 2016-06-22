Slideshows
10 Top Cars at Beverly Hills’ Greystone Mansion Concours d’Elegance
Set on a historic 18-acre estate, 155 premier vehicles vied for top honors—here are the highlights…
Barrett-Jackson Heats Up Reno with the Hot August Nights Auction
Two KITT Mustangs from the film Knight Rider are among the automotive lots up for bids…
Top 10 Cars from the 2015 Amelia Island Concours d’Elegance [SLIDESHOW]
The annual springtime event highlights some of the world’s finest collector cars…
What a Concept!
When Joe Bortz was 8 years old, his father bought him a bicycle. This was no ordinary bicycle; it was a newspaper-delivery model—one with a smaller front wheel, which was necessary to accommodate a large frame-mounted basket just below the handlebars. Whether or not the bike was the elder Bortz’s idea of a subtle hint […]
Car of the Year 2014: SRT Viper GTS
Snake Bit The fifth-generation Viper, the flagship of Chrysler’s Street & Racing Technology (SRT) division, represents three years of reengineering by Ralph Gilles and his team to create a track tyrant that looks as though it was styled in a wind tunnel. As our judges discovered, even in its more refined GTS form, the Viper […]
Chrysler 300 SRT8 Sedan BOB 2012
Chrysler’s dark and serious television commercials convey the message that the brand’s 300 sedan is imported from Detroit. Drive the Chrysler 300 SRT8 and you will understand what narrator Joe Mantegna is getting at.
Chrysler’s dark and serious television commercials convey the message that the brand’s 300 sedan is imported from Detroit. Drive the Chrysler 300 SRT8 (www.chrysler.com) and you will understand what narrator Joe Mantegna is getting at. This high-performance version of the mainstream 300C borrows noticeably from the Europeans. Its high-end technology and performance is definitely Teutonic, […]
Car of the Year 2005 Chrysler 300C
The Chrysler 300, as proven by multiple sightings of black, white, and blue variants on the roads of Napa Valley, cannot claim exclusivity as one of its trademarks. While only several dozen fortunate owners will pocket the keys to the convertible version of the Lamborghini Murciélago each year, thousands of drivers have already acquired the […]
Autos: Adding Fuel to the Crossfire
Despite valiant efforts throughout the 1950s and ’60s, Chrysler failed to capture the premium cachet of Cadillac and Lincoln. However, Chrysler did have the high-output Hemi engine, which gave its Letter Series cars a level of performance that neither Cadillac nor Lincoln attempted to duplicate. Chrysler continues this practice of dropping powerful motors into handsome […]
