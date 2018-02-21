Cigarette

Marine

The Cigarette 42 Huntress Combines Power and Comfort

Saying that Cigarette knows something about performance boats is like saying that Jackson Pollock was somewhat familiar with paint. Cigarette’s latest speedster, the 42 Huntress, is the fourth collaboration between Cigarette and Mercedes-AMG, resulting in an offshore performance powerboat capable of a blistering 78 mph. Pushing the 42-foot boat to those hold-your-hat speeds are five […]

Marine

Top Gun Pushes Cigarette’s Performance Envelope

For true speed junkies, the new Top Gun 90+ MPH pushes Cigarette’s performance envelope. Equipped with twin 565 hp inboard engines, the newest offering from Cigarette partner Mercury Racing, the 90+ boasts top speeds exceeding triple digits. Read more about Top Gun 

Marine

Cigarette’s 2012 Models Ignite a Need for Speed

Just in time for boating season, world-renowned powerboat manufacturer Cigarette Racing Team has introduced a pair of new models to its lineup: the 42-foot Huntress, an all-new center-console model; and the 38-foot Top Gun 90+ MPH, the latest iteration in Cigarette’s Top Gun line, which has been the Opa-locka, Fla.–based company’s best-selling model since its […]

Marine

Toys of Summer: Offshore Thrilling

The Cigarette 42X Ducati Edition is to the water what a Ducati superbike is to the racetrack. A collaboration between the Italian motorcycle brand and the Florida-based powerboat builder Cigarette Racing Team, the 42X Ducati Edition features a twin-stepped hull and a pair of 1,100 hp Mercury engines that help propel the boat to 100 […]

