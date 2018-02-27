Slideshows

Located on Newport, R.I.’s Bellevue Avenue, near the Gilded Age mansions and just blocks away from the site where Alva Vanderbilt Belmont in 1899 hosted this country’s first concours d’elegance, the Audrain Automobile Museum (audrainautomuseum.org) celebrates its first anniversary in October. The museum’s collection includes more than 150 cars and offers three exhibits per year. […]