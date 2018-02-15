Cognac
Cognac and Cigars Under the Stars in Beverly Hills
Mr. C Beverly Hills will hold an exclusive evening featuring top-rated smokes and Hennessy this Sunday.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Ring In the New Year with Friends, Champagne, and a Personally Engraved Bottle of Louis XIII Cognac
New York’s ultimate New Year’s Eve extravaganza promises a perfect view of the fireworks in addition to one of the world’s most collectable Cognacs.
A Cognac for All Seasons
Hardy releases Printemps—the second edition in its seasonal collection of Cognacs.
Speakeasy: Orange You Glad Someone Married Cognac with Citrus?
Grand Marnier cellar master Patrick Raguenaud talks Cognac, orange peels, and the magic when the two come together.
Rémy Martin’s New Louis XIII Legacy Cognac Was 100 Years in the Making
The Cognac is a blend of 1,200 of Rémy Martin’s finest eau-de-vie.
5 Sips of Liquid Gold
These current releases represent some of the best Cognacs bottled this year.
Master Blender’s Selection N°2 is a Parting Gift from a Legendary Cognac Maker
This cask-strength blend, says Hennessy, will never be repeated.
The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Isn’t Just About Whisky Anymore
The club’s exclusive bottlings of Scotch single malts are joined by Cognacs, rums, and international whiskies.
Cellar Masters On the Ultimate Compliment in Cognac: “You Haven’t Changed a Thing”
Four generations of Rémy Martin’s cellar masters discuss first tastes and the fluidity of time when making a heritage Cognac.
Best of the Best