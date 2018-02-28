Curtis Stone

BEST of the BEST 2014 | Leisure | Dining: Maude

When chef Curtis Stone opened his first restaurant this year, it was not the sort of place one would have expected from the host of television’s Top Chef Masters. With just 25 seats and an intimate dining room filled with such personal touches as antique dinnerware and family photos, Maude (310.859.3418, www​.maude​restaurant.com) is as emphatically […]

