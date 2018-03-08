Custom

Otam Gipsy 35m World Debut at MYS 2016

The new OTAM SD35 offers a unique amount of living space onboard. Her aluminum construction allows the yard, in close collaboration with the client, to create a unique version that reflects personal taste both in interior layouts and exterior lines, both of which have been assigned to Tommaso Spadolini, the famous international yacht design office. […]

Classic Yacht Malahne Launches After Substantial 30-Month Restoration

The 165-foot classic motor yacht Malahne was re-launched on March 14 at Pendennis Shipyard, Falmouth, after a substantial 30-month restoration, during which time the project details have been shrouded in secrecy. Designed by Charles E Nicholson and built by Camper & Nicholsons in 1937, Malahne is one of a very small number of pre-war motor yachts to […]

