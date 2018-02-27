Dallas
Why José Andrés Is Heading to the Suburbs
We talk with the acclaimed chef about bringing a restaurant to Texas.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Realtors Reveal What You Need to Know About Buying a Home in 2018
Stay savvy about the home-buying process by following these tips.
Here’s the Best Time of Year to Find a New Apartment
A new study finds that December to March is the best time to move into a new apartment.
10 Real Estate Markets to Watch in 2018
From Seattle to Austin, here are the top markets to keep an eye on in the upcoming year.
This $28 Million Dallas Mansion Has Its Own Water Park and Lazy River
The epic estate also includes two movie theaters, a bowling alley, and a basketball court modeled after NBA All-Star courts.
The 9 Best Little Hotel Restaurants in Texas
The most delicious food in the Lone Star State may be downstairs from your hotel room.
7 Standout Properties on the Market Now
Living the good life is easy in the seven dream properties included here, which feature amenities ranging from a pizza oven imported from Italy to a two-story pool cabana, smart-home systems, golf-club membership, and even a vineyard.
8 Luxury Hotels Where Major Political Scandals Went Down
From Watergate to Citizenfour, these luxury hotels played host to major political scandals…
10 Brunches That Ring In the New
The best places to brunch across the land this holiday season…
Best of the Best