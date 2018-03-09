Dassault
Bombardier Challenger 350 Dethrones Embraer Phenom 300 as the Most-Delivered Business Jet
Bombardier’s super midsize claims the title that Embraer’s light jet had held each year since 2013.
Dassault Cancels Falcon 5X Jet Program
Dassault is launching a new Falcon project scheduled for 2022 delivery.
More Engine Issues Delay Falcon 5X Deliveries
The Safran engine setback means deliveries are likely to slip beyond the 2020 date.
The Sky’s the Limit for New Private-Jet Interiors
The good life is getting better as new technologies are elevating the comforts and conveniences of private travel.
New Business Jets Get You Halfway Around the World
New ultralong-range and extralong-range business jets from Dassault Falcon, Gulfstream, and Bombardier fly farther than ever before.
First Flight for Dassault’s Falcon 5X Business Jet
Delayed by engine development, the new Dassault Falcon 5X is scheduled for deliveries in 2020.
Best of the Best: 4 Promising New Business Jets
Recently released private planes that have not yet established a track record.
Dassault Updates the Falcon 900LX’s Cabin for the Connected Traveler
The new interior has high-speed network access and plenty of places to charge your devices…
12 New Jets, Helicopters, and Flight Services Debut in Florida at NBAA
The show was host some of the most advanced private jets and helicopters launched in years…
