PlumpJack Group Expands Portfolio with the Legendary Ingleside Inn and Melvyn’s Restaurant & Lounge in Palm Springs, Calif.

San Francisco-based hospitality company, PlumpJack Group, along with Meriwether Companies, a real estate development and investment firm, have completed the acquisition of Ingleside Inn and Melvyn’s Restaurant & Lounge in Palm Springs, Calif. The 30-room Palm Springs Historic Landmark and iconic restaurant are PlumpJack Group’s first properties in Southern California, joining a growing collection of […]

The Chateau at Lake La Quinta Opens in Palm Springs

The most eagerly-awaited hotel in the Palm Springs area, The Chateau at Lake La Quinta, has officially opened its doors.  Designed in the spirit of a French manor, the sophisticated retreat features 24 luxurious accommodations, the gourmet Mélange Restaurant and Bar, and sweeping lakefront views framed by swaying palms and the majestic San Jacinto Mountains. […]

Arizona Biltmore Pairing Top Microbreweries and Original Menus at Monthly Beer Dinners

Arizona Biltmore, A Waldorf Astoria Resort is brewing specialty dining experiences for guests that are being offered monthly throughout the year: The Biltmore Beer Dinners pair beers from top microbreweries with innovative original menus by the resort’s chefs. “Leading microbreweries today are creating wonderfully sophisticated and nuanced beers that are a joy to pair with […]

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain’s Valentine’s Day Weekend Brings Romance and Respite From Winter’s Chill

Providing welcome relief from winter’s wrath, Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain, the award-winning resort in warm, sunny Scottsdale, is offering couples a chance to turn up the heat this Valentine’s Day Weekend with its Sweethearts Sanctuary escape. Paired with dinner by Executive Chef Beau MacMillan at elements restaurant, the lover’s holiday will be filled with sun-kissed […]

Swim, Run, Spin, Retreat: Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain Hosts Exclusive Tri-Retreat

Sanctuary on Camelback Mountain, renowned for its cutting-edge health and wellness programming, will have hearts racing this summer during its ultra-exclusive summer Tri-Retreat. Held June 23-25, no more than 12 participants will train with Sanctuary’s highly decorated team of instructors, including Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Misty Hyman and World Masters track cycling champion Terry Roach. […]

