Digital-to-Analog Converter
Bang & Olufsen
The DIY module can be added to vintage B&O speakers to upgrade its capabilities and allow wireless music streaming.
Audio
Duel of the Desktop DACs: Astell&Kern and Chord at CES
A&K and Chord are both experts in digital-to-analog conversion, so which product gets the edge?
Audio
Constellation Audio’s Newest Player/DAC Supports Roon Right Out of the Box
The upgraded Cygnus uses Roon’s software for multiroom audio support, music management, and delivering bonus content.
Audio
McIntosh Expands into Portable Hi-Fi with the MHA50 Decoding Amplifier
A combination headphone amp and DAC, the MHA50 can turn your phone into a proper hi-fi music player.
Best of the Best
More of the Best of the Best 2017...