Leave Your Cares Behind at This Private Estate in the Dominican Republic
The 10-bedroom villa overlooks the Caribbean Sea and Chavón River.
The New VIP Lounge at Punta Cana International Airport Is a Plane Spotter’s Dream Come True
The sleek space features an outdoor infinity-edge pool—a perfect vantage point for watching the planes come and go.
BEST of the BEST 2014 Cigars: Davidoff Nicaragua
Since departing Cuba in the 1990s, the company now known as Oettinger Davidoff has focused on the Dominican Republic, with the master blender Hendrik “Henke” Kelner overseeing production of the brand’s wide range of Dominican cigars. So it came as a surprise last year when the brand released Davidoff Nicaragua (www.davidoff.com, $9.90 to $16.50), a […]
BEST of the BEST 2014 | Leisure | Cigars: Macanudo Estate Reserve
Celebrating the 45th anniversary of the Macanudo brand’s founding, the Macanudo Estate Reserve (www.cigarworld.com, $16 to $18) is the first iteration of what will become an annual limited edition. The Estate Reserve is unlike any previous Macanudo. Its Connecticut shade wrapper was sourced from an independent grower, and the filler and binder tobaccos are all […]
Holiday Stars: Dominican Republic
BLACK DIAMOND Made for the J.C. Newman Cigar Company by its partner Tabacalera A. Fuente y Cia., Diamond Crown has always been known for its Connecticut shade wrapper and trademark 54-ring gauge in a variety of lengths. The best Connecticut broadleaf is deeply fermented, resulting in the dark, oily wrapper of the relaunched Black Diamond, […]
Teeing Off with Davidoff
Along with carts and clubs, a commonly encountered item on any golf course worth its greens fees is cigars. It seems most duffers cannot play their best game without one. But not just any cigar—it cannot be too strong or it will be distracting, yet it must possess enough strength to aid concentration. In keeping […]
Romeo, O Romeo—What’s in a Name?
Reflecting the trend for fuller flavors and bigger ring gauges, the classic Romeo y Julieta is getting a face-lift for the first time in 137 years. In its newest Dominican Republic incarnation, the Romeo sub brand features a bold new red and white box and band, which give this 19th-century icon a modern look. Likewise, […]
The Ultimate 44 Magnum
The Arturo Fuente family members are perfectionists. In spite of the fact they are the largest privately owned cigar company in the world, they are constantly striving to improve upon their much-in-demand cigars, which already enjoy a cult-like following. A prime example is their Arturo Fuente Rosado Sungrown Magnum R series (the R stands for […]
A Killer Cigar
Although the late William S. Paley founded the Columbia Broadcasting System (CBS) in 1928, he got his start in business working at his father’s cigar company and selling radio advertising for the family’s flagship La Palina brand. That was the inspiration that prompted Paley’s son, William C. Paley, to return to his family’s roots by […]
