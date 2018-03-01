Dries Van Noten
Trend Watch: 3 Western-Inspired Looks Ideal for Fall
Hallmarks of the Wild West—from cowboy boots to rugged leather—have gotten a high-fashion upgrade this season.
Magnificent Mavericks
Trailblazing designers push the frontiers of menswear this season with hardy, well-built clothing crafted for the rugged individual who favors durability and comfort—especially when they are harnessed to a bold personal statement. This slightly defiant spirit is expressed in sturdy topcoats, leather jackets, and blazers whose brash lines and daring details emphasize the breadth of the wearer’s shoulders and […]
