Dubai
These 10 Incredible Indoor Pools Invite You to Take a Dip
These opulent indoor pools prove cold weather shouldn’t stop you from jumping in.
The World Record for Largest Tin of Caviar Was Just Broken in Dubai
Luxury hotel Atlantis, The Palm went big for its New Year’s Eve celebration, with enough fish roe to buy you a high-end SUV.
Zaha Hadid’s Futuristic ME Dubai Hotel Opens in 2018
This architectural marvel will be the only hotel the late architect designed inside and out.
This Opulent New Resort is Dubai’s Most Expensive Hotel
The Bulgari Resort Dubai has debuted with extravagant villas and a first-of-its-kind marina and yacht club.
8 Luxurious Gifts for the Overworked Exec
It’s time to destress from those daily deadlines and jump into the holiday spirit.
Infiniti Infuses the New QX80 with Powerful Elegance
Debuted last week in Dubai, the 400 hp behemoth has even more automotive personality then before.
The New ZR1 Is the Most Powerful Production Corvette Yet
Although no official top speed has been announced, the 755 hp coupe will catapult to at least 210 mph.
7 Amazing Underwater Hotels
These submerged escapes are truly out of this world.
This Beachfront Estate in Dubai Was Made to Entertain
The 46,000-square-foot home features two swimming pools and a movie theater.
