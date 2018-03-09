Slideshows
Expert Tips on Today’s Hottest Vintage Jewelry
Siblings Carrie and Matthew Imberman from New York’s Kentshire Galleries talk jewelry firsts, favorites, and more.
Ethical E-Commerce Site Fashionkind Introduces Fine Jewelry
The go-to site for ethical and sustainably-made fine jewelry.
Iconic Designers David and Sybil Yurman Talk Jewelry, Art, and Their New Book
The authors share never-before-seen photos and sketches from their latest book, David Yurman Cable.
Gaelle Khouri’s Stylish, Sculptural New Jewelry
The Next Perspective, the latest chapter in the Lebanese jeweler’s Soft Deconstruction collection, finds her in a thoughtful frame of mind.
5 Asymmetrical Earrings That Double Your Fun
These subtly mismatched designs epitomize this slyly rebellious trend.
Priceless Tips on Buying Jewelry from Moussaieff’s Queen of Gems
Alisa Moussaieff shares her wisdom on buying the world’s rarest gemstones as the jeweler debuts at this month’s La Biennale in Paris.
Hoop Dreams: 6 Classically Cool Hoop Earrings
6 designers take on a modern classic.
Turn Heads with These Stunning Gold Pieces
Spice up your wardrobe with stunning new gold designs from Lagos, Roberto Coin, and more.
5 Dynamic Lebanese Jewelers You Should Know
We travel to Beirut to explore the works of five standout artisans…
