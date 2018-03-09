Falcon
Jets and Taxes: 5 Things Business Jet Owners Need to Know about the New Tax Law
Depending on your circumstances, the tax reforms could give you a break, or they could prove costly.
Dassault Cancels Falcon 5X Jet Program
Dassault is launching a new Falcon project scheduled for 2022 delivery.
More Engine Issues Delay Falcon 5X Deliveries
The Safran engine setback means deliveries are likely to slip beyond the 2020 date.
First Flight for Dassault’s Falcon 5X Business Jet
Delayed by engine development, the new Dassault Falcon 5X is scheduled for deliveries in 2020.
Best of the Best: 4 Promising New Business Jets
Recently released private planes that have not yet established a track record.
Yasava’s New Private Jet Interior Is as Comfortable and Stylish as It Gets
The articulating Aïana Wave chairs and adaptable spaces make the Astral interior ideal for long flights…
The company expects to begin deliveries next year…
The new flagship for Dassault Aviation, the Falcon 8X, flew for the first time in early February… Click here to read more about the Dassault Falcon 8X.
Coordinated Effort
The midsize Citation Latitude and super-midsize Citation Longitude are among the new jets being developed or readied for delivery by Cessna…
Best of the Best