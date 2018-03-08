Slideshows
6 Automotive Beauties to Bid On at the 2018 Amelia Island Auctions
The seven-figure four-wheelers include a barn-find Ferrari and Le Mans–placing Porsche.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Breaking News: Ferrari Reveals New 488 Pista
The street-legal track car carries the marque’s most powerful V-8 to date.
Q&A: The Director of Ferrari 312B Documentary Discusses the Road to Production
Andrea Marini’s latest film focuses on a renowned race car and the men who made it famous.
Car of the Month: 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider
This understated but menacing drop-top Ferrari is an everyday driver with the heart of a racer.
Ferrari GTC4Lusso: The No. 8 Car of the Year
“All it needs is a ski rack—incredible handling wrapped in luxury.” —Michael Ingram
Ferrari GTC4Lusso at Robb Report Car of the Year [Video]
This Ferrari finished in 8th place at this year’s event.
Top Car Tech at the 2018 Consumer Electronics Show
The Las Vegas exhibition is still the place for automotive manufacturers to announce their latest advances—at least for now.
A One-Off Ferrari and Race-Rich Jaguar May Fetch Eight Figures at Sale
Pricing for the 1956 Jaguar D-Type and 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale is powered by provenance.
Four-Wheel Fantasies to Be Featured at Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale Sale
With lots that include a 1914 Rolls-Royce and 1952 Ferrari 212 Europa, the auction is what automotive dreams are made of.
Best of the Best