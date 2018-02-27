Fiat
Italy’s Sexy Yacht and Auto Designs Meld in the Fiat 500 Riva
Riva and Fiat team up to create a car that’s a pleasure cruise to drive…
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
1960 Abarth Record Car May Crush Pebble Beach Auction Competition
Holder of nine world records for endurance at speed, the car comes to the public for the first time…
The Head of Fiat Praises the Return of the Motor City at NAIAS in Detroit [VIDEO]
Olivier Francois also discusses with Robb Report how Maserati and Alfa Romeo find a place among Jeep, Dodge, and the other Fiat brands…
Six of the Most Noteworthy Cars from the 2015 Pebble Beach Auctions
Our automotive expert Robert Ross analyzes the sales at this year’s Pebble Beach auctions…
The Goodwood Revival Brings Together Some of History’s Most Celebrated Racecars
Step back in time to the era of the gentleman racer at England’s Goodwood Circuit…
This $550,000 Fiat Has the Soul of a Ferrari
The one-off 550 Italia prototype mates a Fiat 500 body with a Ferrari 458 Italia engine…
The Museo Nazionale dell’Automobile Highlights Zagato’s Most Memorable Designs
Nine of the coachbuilder’s most celebrated designs will be on display…
Palm Desert, Calif., Hosts the Inaugural Desert Concorso
The Concorso Italiano’s sibling event welcomes European marques…
Fiat 500 Abarth Is Small, but Venomous
After three decades away from the American market, Fiat is back in a big way with a really small car. The Fiat 500 Abarth made its North American debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show last year, replete with a scorpion logo and $22,000 price tag. The small car comes hot on the heels of […]
Best of the Best