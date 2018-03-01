Fort Lauderdale
Robb Report’s 10 Most-Read Yachting Stories of 2017
From our Best of the Best roundups of superyachts and sailing yachts to cutting-edge new concepts, these are the stories that Robb Report readers viewed most this year.
Own a Superyacht for a Fraction of the Cost
AvYachts’ new fractional program represents an alternative to the hefty costs of sole superyacht ownership and the unpredictable experiences of chartering.
Is Fort Lauderdale the Next Miami Beach?
An inside look at the posh projects that are bringing a new polish to this once-sleepy beach town.
Plan Your Weekend Getaway Aboard the Midnight Express 60 Pied-A-Mer Day Boat
Luxurious details, a demonic top speed, and two master suites make this 60-foot “day boat” a one-of-a-kind center console.
More Than Just a Night at the Museum: 5 Residential Buildings with Museums
From the U.S. to Europe, these five buildings either feature a built-in museum or offer direct access to a cultural institution.
10 Real Estate Markets to Watch in 2018
From Seattle to Austin, here are the top markets to keep an eye on in the upcoming year.
The Oceanco Lumen is a Superyacht Literally Bedazzled in Diamonds
Oceanco’s 302-foot Lumen superyacht concept is luminescent.
Hinckley Debuts the World’s First All-Electric Yacht
The 29-foot electric yacht Dasher promises to be another breakthrough for the Maine builder.
The Adler Suprema is Like a Pocket-Size Superyacht
The Adler Suprema incorporates many advanced superyacht features into a 76-foot hull and is scheduled to debut in Fort Lauderdale.
