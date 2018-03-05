France
These 10 Incredible Indoor Pools Invite You to Take a Dip
These opulent indoor pools prove cold weather shouldn’t stop you from jumping in.
Ritzy Residences in the World’s Most Romantic Destinations
Make the magic of Valentine’s Day last all year long by purchasing one of these romantic escapes.
Now’s Your Chance to Own a Piece of the Ritz
Over 10,000 pieces from Europe’s most iconic grand-dame hotel will be up for auction this April.
He Was a Broke and Homeless Dishwasher; Now He Has a Michelin Star
“I never thought the Michelin would be interested in someone like me.”
This Chef Returned His Star Last Fall. Michelin Just Gave It Back to Him
He’s actually pretty happy about why Michelin gave it back.
Michelin Crowns Two More Restaurants with Three Stars in France
Restaurant Christophe Bacquié and Le Maison des Bois earned three stars, while Sebastien Bras gave his back.
Michelin Is Actually Letting a Restaurant Return Its Three Stars
Sébastian Bras’s Le Suquet will no longer be listed in the French guide.
Waterfront White House on the Côte d’Azur Hits the Market for Over $10 Million
Located on the enviable French Riviera, this Art Deco house features private beach access.
Iguana Commuter Gets You There By Land and Sea
The new Iguana Commuter is a luxurious amphibious boat in every sense, able to transport you over the ocean into a deserted cove and then drive right up onto the beach.
