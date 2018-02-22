Galleries, Displays, & Auctions

News

The Robb Perfect 10: March 2017

Spring means all kinds of things to our editors, who have their sights set on everything from bomber jackets and animal-print bags to poolside refreshments and vintage ski posters. Following are their picks for 10 things to wear, do, drink, and acquire this season.

Art & Collectibles

“China Story – Suzhou Poetic Lifestyle” Exhibition Opens in Washington D.C.

Suzhou Tourism is pleased to announce the North American debut of Chinese photographer Mr. Steve Zhao’s retrospective entitled “China Story – Suzhou Poetic Lifestyle,” which will be available for viewing at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center to public from November 30 through December 7, 2016. Featuring a rarely seen combination of extremely […]

Art & Collectibles

Phillips Hosts Wifredo Lam Exhibition in Berkeley Square

Wifredo Lam: Blurring Boundaries will be on view at Phillips London headquarters, 30 Berkeley Square, from 10 to 21 October. Presenting masterworks from throughout the career of one of Cuba’s most celebrated artists, the exhibition will include significant loans from the Nader Art Museum Latin America, one of the largest and most important Latin American art […]

Art & Collectibles

ANCIENT INFLUENCES: Phoenix Ancient Art Recreates the Pantheon at TEFAF New York Fall October 22-26, 2016 at the Park Avenue Armory, New York

An exhibition of objects inspired by the Pantheon in Rome, recalling the architectural masterwork of the Emperor Hadrian, will be the highlight of the inaugural edition of TEFAF New York Fall, October 22-26, 2016 at the Park Avenue Armory. Inspired by the ancient temple, Phoenix Ancient Art, one of the foremost antiquities specialists in the […]

Art & Collectibles

Highlights from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection at the Peninsula Chicago

Highlights from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection on view at the Peninsula Chicago in Honor of the EXPO CHICAGO  Exclusive glimpse into one of America’s most notable private collections and a celebration of Chicago’s distinct artistic history  Circa 1881 and The Peninsula Chicago present Whoville, an exhibition featuring over thirty art works from the Beth Rudin DeWoody Collection. On view […]

