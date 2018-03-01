Ghost

Design Portfolio: Royal Specter

1912 Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost Not long after its debut at the 1906 London Motor Show, the 40/50 hp model from Rolls-Royce participated in a series of endurance events, which the then-fledgling luxury automaker expected would prove the car’s mettle. They did. The model performed so well that England’s Autocar magazine called it “the best car […]

Visiting An Old Haunt

When the fourth-annual Austrian Alpine Rally set off from the starting line in Vienna on the morning of June 22, 1913, more than a trophy was at stake for Claude Johnson, the managing director of Rolls-Royce Motorcars at the time. With a route that heaved and twisted some 1,800 miles into the Alps and through […]

Drive a Rolls Royce in St. Tropez, Stay at Hotel Byblos

Hotel Byblos is pleased to announce a joint project with Rolls-Royce for the summer 2014 season. The iconic motor company will provide guests of Byblos the newest versionS of the luxurious Phantom, Ghost and Wraith models. Whether it’s a drive to the beach or to go on a shopping spree, guests are afforded the signature […]

