Slideshows

Groundbreaking Porsche Racecar Goes to Auction at Amelia Island
The 1974 RSR Turbo that placed second overall at the 24 Hours of Le Mans could sell for as much as $8 million.
A One-Off Ferrari and Race-Rich Jaguar May Fetch Eight Figures at Sale
Pricing for the 1956 Jaguar D-Type and 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale is powered by provenance.
The First Bugatti Type 55 Roadster Will Cross the Block in Scottsdale
Presented by Gooding & Company, the example initially appeared at the 1931 Paris Auto Show.
The 5 Most Expensive Cars Sold at the 2017 Gooding & Company Pebble Beach Auctions
These examples from Ferrari, Porsche, and Maserati motored away for millions.
A 1970 Porsche 917K from Steve McQueen’s Movie Le Mans May Sell for $16 Million
Offered through Gooding & Company, the vehicle was also owned by Porsche’s famed racer Jo Siffert.
1960 Abarth Record Car May Crush Pebble Beach Auction Competition
Holder of nine world records for endurance at speed, the car comes to the public for the first time…
Paul Newman’s Le Mans Racer Will Roll Out at Pebble Beach Auction
The 1979 Porsche 935 the actor drove in his premiere at Le Mans may sell for up to $5.5 million…
An Exceptional Fleet of Ferraris to Lead Gooding & Company’s Scottsdale Auctions
A Ferrari F40, an F50, and an Enzo are among the cars curated from the collection of Tony Shooshani…
Gooding & Company’s 10th Anniversary Pebble Beach Auctions Saturday Sale Realizes More Than $53.7 million
Gooding & Company, official auction house of the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance® and acclaimed for selling the world’s most significant and valuable collector cars, realized more than $53.7 million during the first of its two Pebble Beach evening auctions. Sixty-four of the 68 lots offered sold, a 94% sale rate and an average price per […]
