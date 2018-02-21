Headphones
A Gorgeous Retail Experience in Toronto
An audio lover’s dream space asks you to come in, enjoy, and stay awhile.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
The Best of CES: Looking Back at the Show’s Most Compelling Tech
A few of the year’s top gadgets even escaped integration with a virtual assistant!
Bang & Olufsen’s New Noise-Canceling Headphones Deliver Silence on Demand
The flagship H8i and H9i have been upgraded for convenience and comfort.
Hands On with the New Sennheiser HD 820 Headphones
Sennheiser attempts to bring together the best of both worlds with closed-back headphones that sound as good as open.
Clear as a Bell: Focal’s New Over-Ear Headphones Reviewed
We spent some time with the French company’s gorgeous new auditory tour de force…
7 Melodious Gifts for the Most Discriminating Music Mavens
From speakers to headphones, here’s a feast for the ears.
Shinola Expands Its Audio Offering With 4 New Headphones
Fit and finish have always mattered to Detroit-based Shinola, and its first headphones are no exception.
Audeze’s Newest Planar Magnetic LCD Headphones Are Lightweight But Pack a Punch
The new LCD-MX4 headphones feature nearly the same design as the company’s flagship headphones in a more comfortable case.
This Skull-Shaped Headphone Amp Is the Perfect Audio Accouterment for Halloween
No mere novelty, this amp is a capable piece of hi-fi hardware.
Best of the Best