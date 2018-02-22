Heesen
Robb Report’s 10 Top Concept-Yacht Stories of 2017
Ranging from a 42-foot day boat to a 460-foot gigayacht, these are the concept-yacht posts that Robb Report readers browsed most this year.
Robb Report’s 10 Most-Read Yachting Stories of 2017
From our Best of the Best roundups of superyachts and sailing yachts to cutting-edge new concepts, these are the stories that Robb Report readers viewed most this year.
American Buyer Swoops Up Heesen’s Superyacht Project Maia
The 164-foot blue-water displacement yacht will be delivered to its owner in summer 2018.
Heesen’s Home Goes into the Light
Designer Cristiano Gatto used 14 shades of white to create Home’s modern, white superyacht interior.
Bespoke List: Get the Superyacht You Really Want Via These Yachtbuilders
Create your superyacht your way—from the hull up—with yachtbuilders that offer completely custom vessels.
When a Cruise Ship Collides with a Superyacht
Heesen’s 272-foot superyacht Project Maximus incorporates some of the best features of a passenger cruise ship, like a deck for owners that extends from the stern to foredeck.
Heesen Delivers Superyacht Laurentia
The 180-foot steel-hulled superyacht combines a robust, oceangoing hull with a beautiful, relaxed interior.
Heesen Delivers Hybrid Superyacht Home
The world’s first fast hybrid yacht is delivered to its owner.
Building Superyacht Galactica Super Nova
Heesen Yachts guided Robb Report through the build process of the Best of the Best winner Galactica Super Nova.
