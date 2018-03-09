Slideshows
What to Wear on Your Next Romantic Evening Out
From a sexy velvet blazer to an irresistible fragrance, these five date-night essentials will have you feeling the love.
How the Hermès Kelly Became the Hottest Handbag on the Market
Far from a simple fashion statement, the iconic handbag has become a record-shattering collectors item.
True Innovation: Lessons in Seeing Past the Heavy Hand of Watch Marketing
Examining the quality of invention in a novelty-obsessed culture.
8 Last-Minute Gifts to Please the Style Lover in Your Life
These luxurious riffs on everyday objects—from super-soft cashmere socks to a sterling-silver USB drive—are sure to please even the pickiest person on your list.
Weather Winter’s Most Frigid Days in These 5 Chic Shearling Coats
The ultra-warm fabric is back taking on a surprisingly refined look.
5 Engrossing Gifts for Game Lovers
Game on! These five board games encourage healthy competition.
8 Scent-Sational Fragrances for the Modern Man
Men’s colognes and fragrances are always a safe bet for holiday shopping.
5 Rugged Gifts for the Outdoor Enthusiast
From snow to surf, these gifts that suit all kinds of outdoorsy athletes.
8 Gifts for the Best-Dressed Gentleman
From a sumptuous overcoat to an over-the-top bespoke leather experience, these gifts are sure to please the fashion fanatic on your list.
