Huntsman
Leaders of Luxury: Pierre Lagrange on How Clients Participate in the Tailoring Experience [Video]
Lagrange talk about how exclusivity and individuality drives Huntsman.
Create Your Own Signature Tweed Fabric
The venerable British tailor lets you create a bespoke tweed fabric for your clothing, your accessories, or even your car.
Huntsman to Release Suit Using Innovative Reebox Flexweave Tech Fabric
Streetwear and suiting continue to collide in 2017.
The British Are Coming: Five Essential U.K.-Based Brands for Your Wardrobe This Season
From refined tailoring and ’70s-inspired suits to playful rugby shirts perfect for off-duty days, the new collections from these designers are filled with covetable pieces.
The Huntsman Airstream Mobile Tailoring Studio Brings Savile Row to Pebble Beach
The storied tailor has unveiled a traveling bespoke atelier in a kitted-out vintage Airstream.
Savile Row to NYC: Huntsman Opens the Doors to its New Permanent Location in Manhattan
Huntsman settles into a fresh interior and much more square footage to help service its growing U.S. client base.
Vacation Homes: One for the Generations
With nine children, 56 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, Jon and Karen Huntsman know all about family. They also have a good sense of what today’s families need: a place devoid of crowds, electronic gadgets, and other distractions, where children, parents, and grandparents can spend quality time together. Such is the philosophy behind Huntsman Springs, the […]
