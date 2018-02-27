Slideshows
This Year, the Holiday Spirit Is Irish
With the launch of Irish Spirit, rare Irish whiskeys have become more accessible to U.S. collectors.
Channel Your Inner Skywalker and Rey With These Star Wars–Inspired Trips
Get ready for the next episode with two itineraries that take travelers to the series’ exotic filming locations.
First Look: A Tour of Ireland’s Magically Remade Adare Manor
County Limerick’s legendary manor hotel has been reborn.
Tour One of Ireland’s Most Haunted Castles
It’s the season for spirits, and Kilkea Castle has plenty to share.
Sneak Peek: Ireland’s Historic Adare Manor Unveils a Luxurious New Look
After nearly two years of renovations, the completely refreshed property will open its doors once again this fall.
5 Must-See Destinations That Breathe Life into TV’s Hottest Shows
From Game of Thrones to Westworld, these popular shows journey to some of the most remarkable places on the planet.
BEST of the BEST 2014 | Leisure | Spirits: Redbreast 21 Year Old Single Pot Still Whiskey
This astonishing spirit embodies the very essence of single-pot-still Irish whiskey…
Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey Unveils a New Cask-Strength Expression
First came the original Redbreast 12 Year Old—mellow, floral, chill filtered, and bottled at 80 proof. Then we saw the reintroduction of the once-elusive non-chill filtered 92-proof Redbreast 15 Year Old. Now comes Redbreast 12 Year Old Cask Strength, the latest offering from this cult favorite Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, the distiller’s first cask-strength […]
Knappogue Castle 1994 Master Distiller’s Private Selection Whiskey
Only 1,000 bottles of this Irish whiskey exist, and each has been hand-numbered and signed by Mark Andrews III, son of the distillery’s founder. Triple-distilled one batch at a time in copper pot stills in February 1994, aged in bourbon casks selected by the master distiller, and bottled in December 2009, this delicate, slightly honeyed […]
