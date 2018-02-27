Slideshows

First came the original Redbreast 12 Year Old—mellow, floral, chill filtered, and bottled at 80 proof. Then we saw the reintroduction of the once-elusive non-chill filtered 92-proof Redbreast 15 Year Old. Now comes Redbreast 12 Year Old Cask Strength, the latest offering from this cult favorite Single Pot Still Irish Whiskey, the distiller’s first cask-strength […]