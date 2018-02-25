Italian
Car of the Month: 2017 Ferrari 488 Spider
This understated but menacing drop-top Ferrari is an everyday driver with the heart of a racer.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Car of the Month: 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
This rare and raging bull is one of Lamborghini’s fastest production cars ever.
Videoworks Powers Up Superyacht Cloud 9
CRN’s Cloud 9 combines a stunning cloudscape interior with high-tech nirvana across its different entertainment zones.
7 Restaurants Serving an Amazing Feast of the Seven Fishes
Across the country, some of America’s best chefs are hosting the Italian Christmas Eve tradition with menus full of lobster, caviar, shellfish, and more.
Pershing Yachts and Poltrona Frau Celebrate a Decade of Collaboration
After 10 years, the relationship between Poltrona Frau and Pershing is marked by a jet-fighter helm on the new Pershing 9X and an exclusive set of leather goods for Pershing owners.
Walk Through Superyacht Rossinavi Aurora
Robb Report shares video taken while touring at the Monaco Yacht Show.
In a Dining Scene Filled with Italian Restaurants, a New Concept Stands Out
Celebrity chef Michael Mina and Adam Sobel have arrived in LA to open Cal Mare, an ode to Southern-Italian seafood.
A Clever New Superyacht Model from Custom Line
Bound for Miami, the new Francesco Paszkowski–designed Custom Line 120 is a bold Italian yacht with plenty of smart features.
This Yacht with the Most Toys Wins
CRN’s 282-foot explorer yacht was designed around a very unusual concept—how many toys it can carry.
Best of the Best