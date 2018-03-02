Jaguar
Jaguar’s F-Type 400 Sport Is an Agile Cat with Serious Kick
This latest variant proves to have plenty of pounce for the price.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Jaguar Resurrects Iconic D-Type Racer
Jaguar Land Rover Classic Works will build 25 examples of the car that dominated Le Mans in the mid-1950s.
A One-Off Ferrari and Race-Rich Jaguar May Fetch Eight Figures at Sale
Pricing for the 1956 Jaguar D-Type and 1965 Ferrari 275 GTB Speciale is powered by provenance.
The Top Car and Motorcycle Concepts We Covered in 2017
From a thrilling three-seater to a Lambo for the third millennium, these concepts are nothing short of captivating.
King of Jaguar D-Types on the Auction Block in Arizona
A 1954 car driven by Stirling Moss is a focal point of RM Sotheby’s Arizona sale.
6 Supercars through the Ages to Rev Up RM Sotheby’s Sale
The iconic automobiles will compete for attention alongside highly collectible art and wine.
Private White V.C. and Jaguar Team Up for Your New Favorite Jacket
The two heritage British marques have blended their DNA into an effortlessly chic and ultra-practical limited-edition driving jacket.
Collectors May Claw for This Rare 1971 Jaguar E-Type at Auction
The Series III coupe is the only one of its kind with left-hand drive and a 6-cylinder engine.
6 Machines That Inspire the Desire for Motion
From cutting-edge cars of today to tomorrow’s conceptual conveyances, these examples really move us.
Best of the Best