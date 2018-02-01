Slideshows
Perfectly Romantic Valentine’s Day Jewelry
Searching for ways to creatively communicate your love? Look no further.
Hoop Dreams: 6 Classically Cool Hoop Earrings
6 designers take on a modern classic.
A Close Look at 3 Designers Making Custom Jewelry Just for You
These three ultra-cool designers are crafting bespoke designs for clients.
Trend to Watch: Modern Pearls
Today’s pearls are anything but passé—they’re colorful, cool, and totally fresh…
Trend to Watch: Stacked Bracelets
Four ways to sport the stacked bracelet look…
8 Decadent Diamond Gifts
Dazzling diamond designs that will deliver superb sparkle this season…
20 Unconventional Engagement Rings
Say “yes” to these adventurous engagement-ring designs that steer clear of clichés…
6 Designers Create Eye-Catching Pieces for May’s Emerald Birthstone
Fresh takes on this gorgeous green gem…
