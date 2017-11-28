Jessica McCormack
6 Stellar Jewelry Designers On the Rise
Learn their names—these six jewelry designers are innovating some of the planet’s most incredible high jewelry.
Bespoke List: 9 Modern Masters Crafting Cutting-Edge Bespoke Jewelry
These designers are creating the planet’s most cutting-edge custom jewelry.
Jessica McCormack’s New Chi Chi Collection Has All the Luck
The London-based designer’s new collection of everyday diamonds was inspired by ancient Chinese fortune-telling sticks.
The Robb Perfect 10: What Our Editors Loved in September 2017
Robb Report editors never tire of discovering the finest new products and destinations on earth. Here’s the 10 they’re most obsessive about in September.
Extraordinary Gems You’ve Never Heard Of: Gray Diamonds
An unusual diamond hue with a hypnotizing beauty…
Front Runners October 2015: Change of Art
A London-based jeweler is offering an item that turns existing rings into convertible pieces—jewelry that can be worn different ways. The eight designs in the Jessica McCormack Diamond Party Jacket collection (jessicamccormack.com) wrap around solitaire-stone rings and change their looks. “A Diamond Party Jacket can breathe new life into an old jewel and give an […]
Treasured Discoveries
Jessica McCormack’s Victorian townhouse looks like a tasteful private residence in London’s posh Mayfair district, but this address happens to be home to some of the most elegant and versatile jewelry in the city—or indeed any other. “I love the idea of people coming into a home where they are inclined to slow down and […]
