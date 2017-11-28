Jessica McCormack

A London-based jeweler is offering an item that turns existing rings into convertible pieces—jewelry that can be worn different ways. The eight designs in the Jessica McCormack Diamond Party Jacket collection (jessica​mccormack.com) wrap around solitaire-stone rings and change their looks. “A Diamond Party Jacket can breathe new life into an old jewel and give an […]

Jessica McCormack’s Victorian townhouse looks like a tasteful private residence in London’s posh Mayfair district, but this address happens to be home to some of the most elegant and versatile jewelry in the city—or indeed any other. “I love the idea of people coming into a home where they are inclined to slow down and […]

