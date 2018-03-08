Slideshows
5 Acclaimed Automobiles from the Bonhams Grand Palais Auction in Paris
These cars—from famed Italian, French, and German marques— were the lots we were looking at.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
4 High-Tech Transportation Concepts for Land and Sea
Two-wheeled wonders, a gargantuan golden boat, and a regenerative hypercar make up this month’s collection of cutting-edge concepts.
Lamborghini Huracán Performante: Car of the Year Winner
“There’s SpaceX, and then there is Lamborghini!” —David Mosteller
Lamborghini Huracán Performante: 2018 Car of the Year Winner [Video]
Lamborghini’s most powerful Huracán is the car that stole the show.
The Lamborghini Huracán Performante Named 2018 Robb Report Car of the Year
Before our judges jumped behind the winning wheel, one driver’s training session in Italy unlocked secrets to taming the latest raging bull.
Car of the Month: 2018 Lamborghini Huracán Performante
This rare and raging bull is one of Lamborghini’s fastest production cars ever.
The Top Car and Motorcycle Concepts We Covered in 2017
From a thrilling three-seater to a Lambo for the third millennium, these concepts are nothing short of captivating.
Dynamic Duo: Lamborghini and MIT Team Up on Terzo Millennio Hypercar Concept
The collaboration could yield an all-electric road rocket, but that doesn’t even scratch the surface.
Roger Dubuis Introduces New Variations of Its Lamborghini- and Pirelli-Inspired Excalibur Watches
With a new car and new tires, the Geneva Seal has never looked so contemporary.
Best of the Best