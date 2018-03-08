Lauren Adriana
Lauren Adriana
The London-based designer’s colorful gem creations arrive at Phillips for a special selling exhibition.
Jewelry
Insider Secrets: 10 Under-the-Radar Designers Every Jewelry Lover Needs to Know
From downtown Los Angeles to the streets of London and beyond, these artists are breaking new ground with their incomparable creations…
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Jewelry
These Gorgeous Gems Come with a Custom Jewelry Box
British designer Lauren Adriana shows off her fun, lively creations…
Jewelry
Five Jewelry Designs Made with Surprising Materials
Jewelry designers are shaking up the status quo with fossils, insect wings, and more…
Jewelry
10 Designers to Add to Your Jewelry Collection
Jewelry expert Natalie Bos spotlights 10 highly collectible contemporary designers…
Best of the Best
More of the Best of the Best 2017...