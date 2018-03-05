Laurent Ferrier

12 Epic and Unique Watches Heading to Auction at Only Watch 2017

Forty-seven watches and two spectacular clocks make up the year’s docket for the Only Watch charity auction, ranging from unique dial variations of existing pieces to completely unique creations produced specifically for the event. Founded in 2005 to support the Association Monégasque Contre les Myopathies­—a charity funding research in muscular dystrophy—the Only Watch auction brings […]

Laurent Ferrier Sets a New Tone for Galet Micro-Rotor Watch

With two models presented at Baselworld 2014, Laurent Ferrier has paid a further tribute to traditional watchmaking by setting a new tone for the Galet Micro-Rotor line. Laurent Ferrier has decided to offer a new interpretation of the dial with gold appliques typical of the Micro-Rotor models. A minute track runs around these new dials, […]

Meissen Collaborates with Laurent Ferrier on Artistic Watches

The Geneva-based boutique watchmaker Laurent Ferrier has established a long-term partnership with Meissen Italia, a subsidiary of the venerable German porcelain maker, to create limited-edition timepieces. Meissen’s first watch collaboration, with the German maker Glashütte, illustrated how high-quality porcelain can be used to create dials of exceptional visual depth, and that tradition continues with Laurent […]

