New Product: Heavy Metal Pendant from Buster + Punch

Buster + Punch Introduces the Heavy Metal Pendant Add a bold and refined look to any home with Buster + Punch’s eclectic lighting pieces. Buster + Punch’s Heavy Metal Pendant is made from solid Steel, Copper, Smoked Bronze or Matte Black with Matte rubber detailing. Buster + Punch also offers a range of light bulbs […]

