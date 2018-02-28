Lobanov
Lobanov
Oceanco’s 377-foot Tuhura is based on one of the most simple but efficient nautical designs in history.
Marine
Explore Giant Jubilee’s Exquisite Exterior
Robb Report spoke to Igor Lobanov, the exterior designer of the largest superyacht ever built in Holland, Oceanco’s 361-foot Jubilee.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Marine
Full Steam Ahead for Oceanco
The large-yacht builder has created several high-profile superyachts, including the 361-foot Project Jubilee, recently delivered to its owners.
Best of the Best
More of the Best of the Best 2017...