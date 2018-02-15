Louis XIII

Louis XIII: The Rarest Cask Yet?

Rarely in the world of Cognac has history repeated itself so dramatically as with the discovery and introduction of Louis XIII Rare Cask 42,6, for this is only the second time in the 139-year history of this prestigious double-distilled wine that a single-cask offering—rather than a blended Cognac—has been released. Traditionally, Louis XIII is created […]

A Charitable Louis XIII

Louis XIII was originally registered by Paul-Emilee Rémy Martin on June 13, 1874, as Louis XIII, Âge Inconnu (Age Unknown). Since then, its age has become not only known, but legendary as a blend of 1,200 different Grande Champagne eaux-de-vie ranging from 40 to 100 years old. Equally famous is the classic Louis XIII Baccarat […]

