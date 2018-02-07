Slideshows

Rare Conch Pearl Designs Revealed by Lugano Diamonds

Conch pearls, with their famous pink color, are one of the world’s rarest pearls. They are from the Caribbean’s Queen’s Conch with only 15 to 20 percent suitable for jewelry with large size pearls being even rarer. Conch pearls are harvested by fisherman, and the odds of finding an acceptable pearl are only one in […]

2017 Jewelry Trends by Lugano Diamonds

Lugano Diamonds 2017 Jewelry Trends NEWPORT BEACH, California (Jan. 23, 2017) – Statement one-of-a-kind pieces, colored gemstones and lifestyle jewelry to be worn everyday will impact the fashion world in 2017. Moti Ferder, CEO and Design Director of Lugano Diamonds predicts the top jewelry trends for 2017. 1. 2017 Trend #1: Jewelry as everyday wear: […]

