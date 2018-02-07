Slideshows
Pink Diamonds are the Perfect (Last-Minute) Holiday Gift
Five pink diamond designs have arrived just in time for the gifting season.
Sublime Statement Jewelry You Need this Season
These 16 statement pieces are certain to elevate your style and mood this season.
The World’s Rarest Pearls (and How to Wear Them)
A rundown of the planet’s rarest pearls, from dramatic Tahitian South Seas to vibrant melo melos and beyond.
3 Aspen Jewelry Shops to See Right Now
Now is the perfect time to check out Aspen’s top boutiques.
Four Fresh Pearl Designs to Add to Your Summer Collection
The country-club classic is new again with these edgy, fashion-forward designs.
LUGANO DIAMONDS ANNOUNCES SPONSORSHIP WITH THE INTERNATIONAL POLO CLUB
Lugano Diamonds, a leading international jewelry brand based in Newport Beach, CA, announces their sponsorship of the International Polo Club Palm Beach (IPC). The announcement was made by Stuart Winston, Lugano Diamonds Chief Marketing Officer and Executive Director of Retail. The IPC is the premier polo destination in the world, hosting the largest field of […]
Rare Conch Pearl Designs Revealed by Lugano Diamonds
Conch pearls, with their famous pink color, are one of the world’s rarest pearls. They are from the Caribbean’s Queen’s Conch with only 15 to 20 percent suitable for jewelry with large size pearls being even rarer. Conch pearls are harvested by fisherman, and the odds of finding an acceptable pearl are only one in […]
2017 Jewelry Trends by Lugano Diamonds
Lugano Diamonds 2017 Jewelry Trends NEWPORT BEACH, California (Jan. 23, 2017) – Statement one-of-a-kind pieces, colored gemstones and lifestyle jewelry to be worn everyday will impact the fashion world in 2017. Moti Ferder, CEO and Design Director of Lugano Diamonds predicts the top jewelry trends for 2017. 1. 2017 Trend #1: Jewelry as everyday wear: […]
Striking New Pearl Jewelry
Pearls are given a modern makeover in fresh new jewelry designs…
