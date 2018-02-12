Slideshows
Luxe Luggage Guaranteed to Make Holiday Travel Just a Little Bit Easier
Honor the golden age of travel with these six chic (and practical) bags from the likes of Louis Vuitton, Berluti, and Globe-Trotter.
Get the Magazine
Unleash the power to dream! Subscribe to Robb Report today and bring those dreams to life with every issue!
Subscribe today and save up to 66%.
Includes FREE digital access!
Newsletter
Sign up for our newsletter and go inside the world of luxury.
Zero Halliburton Plays to the Camo Trend with New Limited Release
Travel trendy with this latest limited-edition luggage.
Tumi Snags Russell Westbrook for a New NBA Luggage Collaboration
In less than two weeks, we’ve come across yet another slick luggage collaboration with an NBA player.
Hook & Albert Partners with NBA Star Chris Paul on New Bag Collection
The NBA star’s travel experiences fueled an interest in luggage collaboration.
What to Pack for Your Next Lakeside Getaway
We round out our top five favorite things you can’t forget the next time you head out to the lake.
4 Luxury Trunk Makers Will Build the Bespoke Luggage of Your Dreams
Decades (sometimes centuries) of experience have made brands like Goyard and Moynat masters of their craft.
Take these Slim Aarons Inspired Beach Bags on Your Next Tropical Getaway
Upgrade your beach bag with a style from Tumi and Orlebar Brown’s first-ever collaboration…
6 Smart Suitcases Rolling Luggage into the Digital Age
The new generation of cases can charge your phone, keep clothing crisp, and zip you across airports…
The Well-Dressed Gentleman’s Style Guide to Traveling
Stylish accessories for travel, from what to pack to the jet-setter’s must-have timepiece…
Best of the Best