McIntosh Releases a New Amp with Max Headroom
No, it doesn’t feature the computer-animated character from the 80s, but it does offer 2.8 dB of headroom and puts out 600 watts.
The 10 Most Popular Robb Report Audio Stories from 2017
From portable Bluetooth speakers to towering floor-standing loudspeakers, 2017 had something for every sort of audiophile.
McIntosh Unveils New Six-Figure Flagship Speakers
The thoroughly updated XRT2.1K loudspeaker uses an array of 81 individual drivers to produce sound.
McIntosh’s Most Powerful Single-Chassis Monoblock Amp Makes Its Grand Debut
Delivering 1,200 watts per unit, a pair of MC1.25KW amps have enough power to drive nearly any stereo system in the world.
McIntosh Launches Its First Hybrid Integrated Amplifier
McIntosh unites vacuum tubes and solid-state transistors into one preamp/amp combo.
McIntosh Expands into Portable Hi-Fi with the MHA50 Decoding Amplifier
A combination headphone amp and DAC, the MHA50 can turn your phone into a proper hi-fi music player.
McIntosh’s New MAC7200 Audio Receiver Offers Advanced Capabilities with Convenience
McIntosh refreshes one of its most popular products with new features and a few new cosmetic touches.
The New McIntosh MCT80 Gives You a Reason to Dust Off Your Old CD Collection
The U.S. audio manufacturer introduces a thoroughly modern CD player for those still stuck in the past.
The New McIntosh MA9000 Is the Company’s Most Powerful Integrated Amplifier
The 300-watt combination preamp/amp showcases the brand’s most advanced technology.
