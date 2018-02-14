Miami Beach
Florida
Designed by architect Kobi Karp, the residence has eight bedrooms, a waterfront half-basketball court, koi ponds, and more.
Homes for Sale
Former Formula 1 Racer Eddie Irvine Lists Miami Beach Manse for $29.5 Million
The 10,448-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, an infinity pool, an outdoor kitchen, and more.
This Palazzo Del Sol Unit Has Artefacto Furnishings and a Backyard Swimming Pool
The unit offers ocean views and over 10,000 square feet of indoor-outdoor living space.
A Sculptural Waterfront Estate in Miami Beach Lists for $38 Million
The 11,000-square-foot home has seven bedrooms, a zero-edge pool, a glass-enclosed wine room, and more.
Former Miami Heat Player Chris Bosh Lists Miami Home for $18 Million
The waterfront home has six bedrooms, 11 baths, a swimming pool, and more.
Build the House of Your Dreams in Miami Beach’s South of Fifth Neighborhood
Current plans call for a rooftop garden, pool, and spa.
